Azerbaijan delegation participates in Global South Media and Think Tanks Forum in China

Under the leadership of Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, a delegation representing the Social Research Center, the Center for Analysis of International Relations, and the Media Development Agency is participating in the Global South Media and Think Tanks Forum held in Yunnan Province, China.

The opening ceremony, held on September 6, 2025, brought together nearly 500 participants representing over 260 organizations from 110 countries, including representatives from international and regional institutions, News.Az reports, citing Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Forum provides a platform for media professionals, think tanks, government bodies, business sectors, and academic institutions to engage in in-depth discussions on building consensus for peace, identifying drivers of development, exploring new avenues of collaboration, and fostering dialogue between civilizations.

During the Forum, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on media cooperation was exchanged between Ahmad Ismayilov and Fu Hua, President of China’s Xinhua News Agency, marking a significant step in strengthening collaboration between the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and Xinhua News Agency.

The Forum also features major events such as the Plenary Session, the 4th Yunnan International Communication Forum, the Artificial Intelligence Technology and Media Forum, the Global South Think Tanks Forum, the Global South Youth Dialogue, and the Global South World Heritage Forum.

