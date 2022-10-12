Azerbaijan detects 68 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

68 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 129 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 822,346 with 811,950 recoveries and 9,931 deaths, while treatment of 465 others is underway.

A total of 7,280,330 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az