Azerbaijan develops COVID passport verification program: TABIB

A program to check COVID passports has been developed in Azerbaijan, said Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks Friday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

He recalled that by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, Azerbaijani citizens over the age of 18 can use the services of catering facilities, hotels, and large shopping centers only if they have a COVID passport.

"Their presence of COVID passports will be checked via the ASAN İcazə mobile application, developed by the E-Gov Development Center," Mehdiyev added.

News.Az