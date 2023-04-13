Azerbaijan develops roadmap for national AI strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A roadmap for Azerbaijan’s national strategy on artificial intelligence (AI) has been developed, Tamerlan Taghiyev, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution of Azerbaijan (C4IR Azerbaijan), said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event themed “Sustainable Development Technologies: Technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Cloud Solutions,” News.Az reports.

Taghiyev noted that the roadmap envisions the integration of AI into the trade sector.

“Today, digital turnover is actively developing in Azerbaijan and the introduction of AI in this sector is an additional step to accelerate development,” he said.

“Moreover, work is underway to prepare a digital development strategy with colleagues from international organizations, in particular, to increase internet speed, expand zone coverage, create appropriate conditions, ensure availability of finance, form a venture capital, as well as digital development of the country's regions," the executive director added.

News.Az