Azerbaijan discloses amount of environmental damage inflicted by Armenia

The environmental damage caused to Azerbaijan by Armenia during the occupation period exceeded 16 billion manats ($9.41 billion), Ilgar Safarov, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Foreign Ministry on crimes committed by Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups of Armenia against Azerbaijan from 1988 till now, News.Az reports.

“Based on the results of the preliminary investigation, it was established that the amount of material damage as a result of the illegal exploitation of natural resources by the Republic of Armenia and its officials in the territories that have been under Armenian occupation for a long time, including the territories of Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Tartar, Aghdam, Shusha, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Lachin districts, is about 16,200,059,474.80 manats ($9,529,784,002.21),” Safarov added.

