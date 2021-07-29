Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 84,247 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 29, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 46,638 citizens, and the second one to 37,609 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,798,286 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,777,752 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,020,534 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az