Azerbaijan discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released the updated list of servicemen martyred in the Patriotic War.

The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2904 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as Shehids (martyrs) in the Patriotic War and were buried by June 14, as well as 10 servicemen considered as missing.

It should be noted that work is underway on finding and the identification of servicemen considered as missing.

May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids!

We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

List of servicemen who became Shehids in the Patriotic War

News.Az