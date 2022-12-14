Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil transported via BTC in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline transported 34,418,9 million tons of Azerbaijani oil in January-November of 2022, News.Az reports citing the country's State Statistics Committee.

Official figures suggest that in general, 27,121 million tons of oil was transported via main pipelines in Azerbaijan and 78.8 per cent of transportation was carried out by BTC over the same period.

According to committee, the volume of transit oil transportation via BTC in the first nine months of this year totaled 4,668,9 million tons.

News.Az