Azerbaijan discloses weekly data on demining ops in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency has disseminated information about the operations on finding and neutralizing mines and unexploded munitions carried out on August 16-21 in the territories, liberated from Armenian occupation.

In the reporting period, 110 anti-personnel and two anti-tank mines, as well as 54 pieces of unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions.

