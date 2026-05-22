WUF13 panel session: From Belem to Busan - strengthening urban resilience to sea level rise

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A panel session titled "From Belem to Busan - Strengthening urban resilience to sea level rise" was held as part of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The session was moderated by Patrícia Menezes, Co-founder of the Sustainable Development Goals Network in Brazil. The discussions focused on the global threats posed by rising sea levels and the adaptation of urban infrastructure to meet these challenges.

Speakers emphasized during the session that sea-level rise is no longer just shaping coastal zones, but is also reshaping cities located far inland and causing severe consequences. In this context, the "Belém to Busan Roadmap" was highlighted as an important global, multi-level movement to accelerate actions and prepare urban areas for the cascading impacts of rising sea levels. The discussions underscored the vital importance of building strong connections between different levels of governance, urban planning, and climate and financial agendas, as well as fostering inclusive partnerships.

The speakers underlined the necessity of joint action among local and central governments, civil society, academia, and the private sector to shape sustainable urban environments. Alongside the protection of forests and inland ecosystems to combat the effects of climate change, the importance of ensuring safe and sustainable living conditions for people in cities was heavily stressed. It was noted that urbanization processes and climate actions must be transferred from global negotiation tables to real urban environments, directly addressing the needs of local communities.

News.Az