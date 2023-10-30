Azerbaijan discovers Halo Trust NGO base, damaged demining equipment in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

During demining operations, the Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has stumbled across the base of the “Halo Trust” NGO with deliberately damaged demining equipment in the city of Khankendi, News.Az reports.

“This equipment could have been used in the mine clearing operations to eradicate the mine threat. However, the equipment designed for creation of safe environment was deliberately destroyed,” the Agency said.

