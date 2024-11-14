Azerbaijan discusses cooperation with Moldova and Morocco in energy sector
@Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan
Within the framework of COP29, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov. The meeting discussed current issues on the bilateral energy agenda, News.az reports, citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.
The possibilities for expanding cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency and energy regulation were assessed. It was agreed to sign memorandums of cooperation in the field of energy efficiency, promotion of renewable energy sources and energy regulation.
Minister Parviz Shahbazov also met with the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Morocco, Leila Benali. The meeting discussed the development of the energy sector in both countries and the experience of transition to "green" energy. The potential for cooperation in the field of renewable energy, gas infrastructure and promising projects was discussed. Support was also expressed for the COP29 energy initiatives.
