Azerbaijan documents 14 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 11 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,803, with 821,442 recoveries and 10,273 deaths, while treatment of 88 others is underway.

A total of 7,616,735 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az