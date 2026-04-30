Nvidia B300 servers hit $1M in China amid chip curbs

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Nvidia’s high-end AI servers are reportedly being sold in China for around $1 million each, as strict US export restrictions and supply shortages drive a sharp price surge, according to industry sources.

The surge involves the company’s B300 server, a powerful system widely used for artificial intelligence workloads. In the United States, the same server is priced at roughly $550,000, but limited access and strong demand in China have pushed prices to nearly double that level, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sources say the increase reflects both tightening US export controls on advanced chips and a crackdown on unofficial supply channels, which has significantly reduced availability in the Chinese market. As a result, buyers are now facing a steep “scarcity premium” for critical AI infrastructure.

The B300 system is designed for high-performance computing tasks, including AI model training and inference, making it essential for tech companies racing to expand their artificial intelligence capabilities. Chinese firms in particular have seen rapid growth in AI usage, further intensifying demand for advanced hardware.

While official sales into China are restricted, the shortage has also led to alternative arrangements such as short-term rentals, with costs reportedly reaching high monthly rates as companies attempt to secure computing power without long-term purchases.

The price spike highlights growing tensions in the global semiconductor market, where geopolitical restrictions and AI-driven demand are reshaping supply chains and access to cutting-edge technology.

News.Az