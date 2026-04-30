Grey’s Anatomy stars celebrate 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' at early screening

Hosted by Disney, the event featured cast members from popular shows including Grey’s Anatomy and the upcoming Camp Rock 3, along with themed pop-ups and fashion-inspired photo experiences, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Actors including James Pickens Jr., Niko Terho, and Alexis Floyd shared their enthusiasm for the sequel, praising the return of iconic characters and the film’s focus on fashion and storytelling. Many described the experience as long-awaited, noting the cultural impact of the original 2006 film.

Members of the “Camp Rock 3” cast also attended, expressing excitement about seeing familiar characters return and exploring new storylines in the sequel.

The original The Devil Wears Prada became a global hit, known for its portrayal of the fashion industry and standout performances, making its sequel one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The new film is set to arrive in theaters this Friday, with expectations high following the strong fan reaction from early screenings.