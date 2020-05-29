Azerbaijan documents 230 fresh coronavirus cases, 103 recoveries, 2 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 103 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

Two patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 4,989, with 3,125 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Some 1,806 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. Of those, 50 are in severe and 67 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 289,603 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az