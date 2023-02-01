Azerbaijan documents 39 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

39 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 44 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Two patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 827,983, with 817,698 recoveries and 10,087 deaths, while treatment of 198 others is underway.

A total of 7,489,399 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

