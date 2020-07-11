Azerbaijan documents 531 fresh coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 531 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Some 514 virus infected people have recovered and 8 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 23,521, with 14607 recoveries and 298 deaths.

As many as 8,616 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 8,045 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of tests has reached 560,356.

News.Az