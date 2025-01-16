Azerbaijan doubled green energy production over last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Electricity production during the year was 24,543.2 million kWh at Thermal Power Plants (TPPs), 3,011.0 million kWh at Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPPs), and 839.9 million kWh from other sources. During this period, 51.1 million kWh of electricity was produced at wind power plants, 556.3 million kWh at solar power plants, and 232.5 million kWh at the Solid Waste Incineration Plant.Thus, electricity production from green energy sources in 2024 increased by 1,728.7 million kWh compared to 2023, reaching a total of 3,850.9 million kWh.During the reporting period, electricity production amounted to 25,138.6 million kWh by “Azerenerji” OJSC (22,322.9 million kWh at Thermal Power Plants, 2,815.7 million kWh at Hydroelectric Power Plants), 490.4 million kWh by the Nakhchivan AR State Energy Service (253.4 million kWh at Thermal Power Plants, 176.2 million kWh at Hydroelectric Power Plants, and 60.8 million kWh at Solar Power Plants), 38.5 million kWh at wind power plants by “Azerishiq” OJSC, and 2,726.6 million kWh by independent power plants.During this period, electricity exports amounted to 1,397.5 million kWh, and imports were 170.5 million kWh.Note that in December 2024, electricity production across the country was 2,466.4 million kWh. During this period, electricity exports amounted to 142.3 million kWh, and imports were 10.6 million kWh.

