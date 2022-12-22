Azerbaijan, EBRD ink memorandum on technical support for electric power development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a memorandum on technical support for the development of the electric power sector, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“This cooperation, aimed at low carbon and sustainable development, will foster the green energy development, improve the power plant efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions,” the minister noted.

News.Az