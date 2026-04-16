Alibaba shares edge higher in mixed market session

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ADR rallied 1.47% to $133.28 on Wednesday, during an overall mixed trading session in the stock market, where the NASDAQ Composite Index rose 1.59% to 24,016.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.15% to 48,463.72, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marked the third consecutive day of gains for the Alibaba ADR.

Despite the recent upward movement, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ADR remains 30.82% below its 52-week high of $192.67, which was recorded on October 2nd.

In comparison with some of its competitors on Wednesday, the ADR showed a mixed relative performance. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. rose 7.10% to $5.28, Rakuten Group Inc. ADR increased 1.41% to $5.04, while eBay Inc. declined 0.39% to $100.01.