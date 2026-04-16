S&P 500, Nasdaq hold steady after record highs on Iran ceasefire hopes

Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) led gains, rising 0.3%. S&P 500 futures (ES=F) added 0.1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) remained just above the flat line, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) surged on Wednesday to reach fresh all-time closing highs, with technology stocks driving gains ahead of the broader market.

The rally extended through the week after US President Donald Trump suggested that the Iran conflict could soon come to an end.

The United States and Iran are reportedly engaged in indirect talks aimed at extending a two-week ceasefire set to expire on April 22, with both sides said to support a possible extension. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that the US remains “very much engaged in these negotiations.”

On the corporate calendar, investors are awaiting earnings reports from Netflix (NFLX), PepsiCo (PEP), and Charles Schwab (SCHW), all scheduled for Thursday.

On the economic data front, weekly jobless claims are due, along with an update on March industrial production.