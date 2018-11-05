Azerbaijan elected to ITU Radio Regulations Board

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been elected to the Radio Regulations Board (RRB) of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) for the group of countries in the region C (Eastern Europe and Northern Asia), a source in the Azerbaijani telecommunications market told Trend.

The elections were held as part of the ITU plenipotentiary conference, which started on October 29 in Dubai and will last until November 16, 2018.

Sahiba Hasanova, an Azerbaijani engineer, who also represents the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, has been elected to the ITU Board for the Group of Countries of the Region C and the ITU Council.

Nikolai Varlamov (Russia), the head of the International Department of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Radio Reserch and Development Institute (FSUE NIIR), has also been elected to the RRB membership.

Elections to the RRB were held for five regions. Azerbaijan entered the Council with 119 votes. Along with Azerbaijan, Romania (137 votes), Russia (136 votes), Poland (125 votes) and the Czech Republic (112 votes) also entered the ITU Council.

The Plenipotentiary Conference is convened once every four years and is administered by the Governing Body. The conference is a supreme ITU body responsible for developing the organization’s future policy.

The general policy is determined during the conference, also the four-year strategic and financial plans are adopted, and the organization’s top management, the members of the Council and the Radio Regulations Board are elected.

