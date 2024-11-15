Azerbaijan emphasizes importance of renewable energy cooperation with Central Asia

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperating with Central Asian nations in renewable energy projects, the country’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said.

He made the remarks at the Investment Forum on Energy Transition for Central Asia held as part of the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku, News.Az reports.Shahbazov noted that Central Asian countries have been making significant strides in harnessing the region's abundant renewable energy resources, offering vital solutions for energy sustainability. He stressed Azerbaijan's strong focus on working with these nations to implement regional green energy projects, specifically highlighting the Green Energy Central Asia - Azerbaijan initiative. This strategic partnership aims to boost the countries' roles in the transition to green energy and improve energy security. Shahbazov added that these efforts create attractive opportunities for international investors.The minister also pointed to the launch of the Accelerated Partnership for Renewable Energy in Central Asia by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which aims to drive green and inclusive economic transformation in the region.“We believe that by addressing key obstacles and strengthening regional cooperation, this partnership will play a pivotal role in achieving Central Asia’s renewable energy goals, enhancing energy security, and contributing to global climate targets,” Shahbazov concluded.

