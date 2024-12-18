Azerbaijan exports 186,500 tons of petroleum coke in January-November 2024
State Customs Committee
In the first 11 months of 2024, Azerbaijan’s export of petroleum coke decreased by 16.1% to 186,500 tons, generating $15.89 million in revenue, News.az reports citing the State Customs Committee .
In comparison, petroleum coke exports during the same period in 2023 amounted to 223,300 tons, valued at $57.25 million.
