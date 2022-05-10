News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
10.1°C
50.2°F
Feels like:
9.1°C
9.1°F
| Partly Cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
State Customs Committee
Tag:
State Customs Committee
President Aliyev attends inauguration of State Customs Committee's new administrative building
10 Jun 2025-14:38
Azerbaijan exports 186,500 tons of petroleum coke in January-November 2024
18 Dec 2024-17:34
Azerbaijan increases corn imports in volume and value
19 Jun 2024-22:45
Azerbaijan develops framework agreement for unified e-portal to improve Middle Corridor efficiency
05 Jun 2024-10:09
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sharply increased
28 Dec 2022-10:43
Azerbaijan exports 3,375 types of products in nine months
19 Oct 2022-15:03
Positive balance of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover tripled
16 Aug 2022-15:19
Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil, oil products exported in H1 2022
26 Jul 2022-12:34
Chairman of the Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee dismissed
16 Jul 2022-13:18
Azerbaijan and Iran signed a cooperation agreement
10 May 2022-19:46
Latest News
Iran war puts Gulf economies on brink of historic slump
Breaking
: Israel destroys Khamenei's plane
Fire erupts at UAE’s Fujairah industrial zone after drone strike -
VIDEO
One Island, 90% of Iran’s oil: Why Kharg matters to the world
Breaking:
US jets land in Romania as Middle East tensions surge
Singapore Airlines reroutes flights as Middle East crisis disrupts global air travel
Trump weighs Hormuz coalition, possible Kharg Island seizure
XRP approaches critical 200 EMA level as triangle pattern forms
Breaking: Earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean near Crete
Emergency in Zurich: Swiss Airbus with 209 passengers forced to abort landing
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31