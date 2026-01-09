Azerbaijan extradites Tajik fraud suspect to Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has extradited a Tajik citizen wanted for fraud to Tajikistan, authorities said on Thursday.

Prosecutors confirmed that the extradition followed a request from Tajikistan’s Prosecutor General’s Office. The suspect, Mukhammadnido Nazarmukhammadzoda, born in 1992, had been convicted of fraud and placed on an interstate wanted list, News.Az reports, citing the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office said the move reflects continued cooperation between the two countries in combating transnational crime.

