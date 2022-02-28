Azerbaijan eyes to include infertility treatment in compulsory health insurance package

+ ↺ − 16 px

Infertility treatment in Azerbaijan may be included in the compulsory medical insurance (CMI) package, Zaur Aliyev, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance said at a press conference, a News.Az correspondent reports.

"In the future infertility treatment will be included in the compulsory medical insurance package. It's already planned. The treatment of any diseases related to children, surgeries are already included in the package," Aliyev said.

News.Az