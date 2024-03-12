Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss strategic partnership prospects, joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has met with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the country Faig Guliyev, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed strategic partnership, close neighborhood and friendly relations between the two countries.

The two stressed the importance of further developing cooperation across various domains.

They exchanged views on the prospects for partnership in the fields of economy, transport and energy, as well as key strategic projects.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the situation in the region, emphasizing the importance of peace and stability.

News.Az