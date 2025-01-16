Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss strategic partnership, regional security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held an expanded format-meeting with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Baku on Thursday.

Before the expanded meeting, the top Azerbaijani and Georgian diplomats held bilateral talks, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Bayramov and Botchorishvili discussed the political, security, economic, energy, transport-communications, and humanitarian dimensions of the Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership, as well as regional and international security matters of mutual interest.FM Bayramov informed his Georgian counterpart about the post-conflict regional reconstruction, demining and peace efforts, as well as existing challenges to the sustainable peace process.

News.Az