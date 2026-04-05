Damascus probes attack on UAE embassy following official condemnation

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The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into an attack on the UAE Embassy in Damascus, strictly condemning the incident.

The Syrian Interior Ministry on Sunday condemned an attack on the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Damascus, describing it as a “reprehensible and unacceptable act” and vowing to pursue those responsible while reinforcing security around diplomatic sites, News.Az reports, citing SANA

The ministry said in a statement that the incident, which occurred amid protests in the capital, represents a clear breach of national laws and will be met with strict legal action.

While reaffirming that peaceful protest is a legitimate and legally protected right, the ministry stressed that demonstrations must remain within legal bounds and retain their non-violent character.

In response, the ministry increased protection measures at embassies and diplomatic missions, deploying additional personnel to prevent further breaches and ensure their safety.

The ministry added that an investigation into the attack has been launched to identify those involved and any assaults on security personnel assigned to protect the embassy.

The Interior Ministry urged citizens to act responsibly and respect the law, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding public order, national sovereignty and the dignity of individuals.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates reiterated Syria’s rejection of any attack on diplomatic premises, underscoring that embassies are protected under international law and serve as symbols of relations between nations.

News.Az