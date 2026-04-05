Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to unblock strait of Hormuz if allies ask

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President Zelenskyy stated Ukraine is prepared to help reopen the strait of Hormuz but is waiting for a formal request from partners.

Ukraine is ready to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but there has been no request from allies, News.Az reports, citing RBC-UKRAINE.

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Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has a unique experience in unblocking sea routes and is ready to share it.

According to him, a similar challenge already occurred in the Black Sea, when Russia tried to block the Ukrainian food security corridor, using a wide range of means—from ships to missiles and aviation.

"We crippled the Russian Black Sea Fleet and pushed them away from the corridor. Then we organized convoys for civilian vessels using sea drones to counter Russian helicopters and other offensive weaponry," the president recalled.

He noted that the food corridor is now under Ukrainian control and is functioning.

"We can share this expertise with other countries, but nobody asked us to come and help with the Hormuz Strait. Partners only asked us to share our expertise," Zelenskyy added.

At the beginning of the war between the US and Israel against Iran, Tehran blocked the Strait of Hormuz. This move triggered a large-scale oil crisis worldwide, which caused fuel prices to rise.

US President Donald Trump even called on NATO allies to help him unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but they refused, which caused outrage from the American leader and further statements about leaving NATO.

Tehran justified itself by saying that the Strait of Hormuz is open, but only for vessels of countries not hostile to Iran. Last week, Iran agreed to allow the passage of 20 ships under the Pakistani flag through the Strait of Hormuz.

Yesterday, Trump once again issued an ultimatum to Tehran, stating that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened within 48 hours, otherwise “all hell will reign down" on Iran.

News.Az