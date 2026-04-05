Zelenskyy: Russia shared coordinates for 50 Israeli energy targets with Iran

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Russia provided Iran with satellite intelligence on over 50 Israeli civilian energy facilities, sharing battlefield expertise and strategic data to facilitate strikes against Israel's infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has provided Iran with satellite intelligence on Israel's energy system. According to him, it concerns 50–53 civilian facilities, News.Az reports, citing RBC-UKRAINE.

According to the president, the data transferred by Russia helps Iran carry out strikes on Israel’s civilian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy noted that this reminds Ukrainians of their own experience of Russian attacks.

"It reminds us of how Ukrainians live under Russian shelling, when they strike our power grid or water supply systems," he added.

The president also stressed that Russia is passing on to Iran all the experience it has gained during the war against Ukraine. As an example, he cited Shahed drones, which, according to him, later became a routine strike tool for Russia, albeit in modified versions.

It should be recalled that statements about Russia assisting Iran are not new. In particular, in early March, The Washington Post reported that Moscow was providing Tehran with information on the location of US military facilities in the Middle East. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said that Vladimir Putin, during a conversation with Donald Trump, denied such accusations, although Trump later suggested that Russia might still be "helping a little" Iran.

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow had provided Tehran not only with drones but also with information about US military bases. According to him, Russia also attempted to pressure the United States by offering to stop sharing intelligence with Iran in exchange for halting the transfer of US intelligence to Ukraine.

News.Az