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The US Department of State and the DEA partnered with Ukrainian experts in Texas to share advanced tactics for using drones to counter drug cartels and criminal organizations.

In Texas, a joint training was held with the participation of American law enforcement officers and Ukrainian experts, during which they practiced deploying drones in the fight against criminal groups, News.Az reports, citing Mezha. The event focused on the practical application of drones to counter various structures that are increasingly leveraging these technologies.

The initiators of the event were the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). As part of the exchange, the parties shared current drone-use tactics that are rapidly evolving due to technological progress.

Participants focused on the practical deployment of drones to counter drug cartels and other criminal structures that are increasingly involving drones in their activities.

INL noted that such cooperation allows American law enforcement to stay ahead of threats associated with drone use in the Western Hemisphere and increases the safety of US citizens. Ukrainian specialists, for their part, shared practical experience in applying drones under modern conditions.

According to the organizers, such international trainings strengthen law enforcement capabilities to rapidly respond to operational challenges related to drone use by criminal groups and cartels, and facilitate the exchange of best practices among countries.

These trainings underscore the importance of interstate cooperation in developing the technological capabilities of law enforcement and enhancing the safety of the population in the region.

News.Az