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India evacuates 345 citizens from Iran via Armenia-Caucasus corridor

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India evacuates 345 citizens from Iran via Armenia-Caucasus corridor
https://www.newsonair.gov.in/345-indian-fishermen-return-from-iran-via-armenia-amid-west-asia-conflict/

A total of 345 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran amid the ongoing West Asia conflict arrived safely in Chennai yesterday evening after being evacuated via Armenia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the fishermen were repatriated as part of India’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of its nationals in the conflict-affected region, News.Az reports, citing Newsonair.

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More than 1,200 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran, of whom 996 were transferred to Armenia.


News.Az 

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