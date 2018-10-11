Azerbaijan gets in Top 3 on gastronomic tourism

Azerbaijan gets in Top 3 on gastronomic tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turstat Agency has analyzed the data of voting of the National Geographic Traveler Awards 2018 on tourist destinations on the CIS area.

The voting for the best tourist destinations was held on the website of National Geographic Russia, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Azerbaijan has been included in Top 3 of countries that are popular for gastronomic tourism.

According to Turstat, 34% of the vote was given to Uzbekistan in the nomination "Gastronomic Tourism", 21% to Italy - 21%, 15% to Azerbaijan, 13% to France, 8% to Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az