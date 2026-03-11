XRP price to see $42 soon: Analysts predict

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP remains range-bound around $1.30–$1.40 since mid-February, and holders are watching to see what direction the price takes.

Although most analysts are optimistic that the XRP price will break out, calling for somewhere between $3 and $8 by year-end, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Brent oil price forecasts for the next two months

Amazon stock: Wolfe says AWS growth remains underappreciated

Airline stocks sink as Iran war drives oil above $100, fares surge

Iran war drives up Massachusetts gas prices

One technical analyst, EGRAG CRYPTO, is even more bullish, predicting XRP would reach $42—a roughly 2,900% gain from current levels—and says the forecast is based on a pattern that has repeated on XRP's monthly chart across every major cycle since 2014.

EGRAG's $42 XRP Prediction

The value of the Ripple coin (xrp) Crypto currency has increased.

EGRAG forecasted XRP would reach $42 based on four macro formations on XRP's monthly chart that stretch back to 2014. He noticed each one followed the same cycle—price compresses into a tight range over months or years, breaks out sharply, expands into a major rally, then resets into a new structure.

In the first formation, XRP went from $0.0046 in October 2014 to $0.028 by December of that same year. After that initial spike, the price dropped back down and consolidated between $0.006 and $0.009 for nearly three years until early 2017.

The second formation broke that range in March 2017 and sent XRP from under $0.01 to $0.40 by May 2017, delivering over 4,000% in gains. XRP then consolidated again through November 2017 before the third formation took over—the blow-off rally that carried XRP to $3.31 in January 2018. What followed was a two-and-a-half-year decline that bottomed near $0.17 by June 2020. EGRAG says each of these cycles hit its projected target before the next one started, and that consistency is why he applies the same logic to the current setup.

The fourth formation started from that $0.17 low in June 2020. XRP rallied to $1.96 by April 2021, then pulled back and spent over three years consolidating around the $0.50 level. In November 2024, XRP broke above a long-term descending trendline that had capped price since 2018, and that breakout eventually carried XRP to $3.65 by July 2025. The current drawdown to $1.30–$1.40 is retesting that same breakout level. If this cycle follows the same proportional expansion as the prior three, EGRAG's projection for the XRP price lands at $42.

He's not saying $42 is the next stop, though. EGRAG's own intermediate targets are much lower—$4.50 if the breakout confirms, $10–$13 if the rally extends into a full expansion, and $23–$27 if XRP reaches a cycle peak similar to past tops. When he ran all four of his macro scenarios together, the average XRP price across them came out to $11. The $42 target is the most extreme version of his projection, not the one he considers most likely.

What Will It Take for XRP Price to Reach $42?

XRP has roughly 61 billion tokens in circulation. At $42 per token, that puts the market cap at approximately $2.56 trillion—which is larger than the entire crypto market's current valuation of around $2.3 trillion. To put it another way, XRP alone would need to be worth more than Bitcoin, Ethereum, and every other cryptocurrency combined.



The valuation would require XRP to become the dominant settlement asset in global cross-border payments, not just in a handful of Ripple corridors. Ripple's payment corridors have been expanding but the majority of the 300 banks on RippleNet still use messaging and tracking tools rather than XRP itself for settlement. Ripple's own stablecoin, RLUSD, is also competing for the same cross-border use case, and banks tend to prefer it because it doesn't carry the price volatility that comes with holding XRP directly.

EGRAG himself doesn't present $42 as a certainty. In his own analysis, he outlines two possible paths from here—either the bullish structure has failed and XRP enters a deeper bear phase, or the current drawdown is a retest within a new expansion cycle. He leans toward the second option, but he's clear that the structure needs to hold for the projection to remain valid. His $11 average across all scenarios implies a market cap of roughly $670 billion, which is ambitious but within the range of what a top-three crypto asset could achieve in a strong bull cycle.

The $42 forecast requires something much bigger—a complete reshaping of how global payments work, with XRP at the center of it.

XRP Price Prediction: What's a Realistic XRP Price for 2026

Golden Ripple coin with gold coins lying around on a black keyboard of silver laptop and diagram chart graph on a screen as a background. Mining of ripples online bussiness.

EGRAG's intermediate targets are actually where his work overlaps with the broader market. His $4.50 level sits right inside the $2.50–$5.00 consensus range that most analysts are working with for 2026, and even his $10 target isn't far from what Standard Chartered originally projected at $8 before cutting to $2.80. The gap between EGRAG and the rest of the market is really about $27 and $42—not the lower targets.

Bullish Prediction ($10–$27)

If XRP breaks above $3.65 and confirms a new all-time high, EGRAG's structural roadmap starts looking like more than just chart work. Getting there would likely require ETF inflows exceeding $5 billion, at least one major bank actively settling through XRP rather than just using RippleNet's messaging, and Bitcoin holding above $80,000 to keep altcoin sentiment alive. EGRAG's $27 cycle-peak target becomes achievable within this scenario, and his $10–$13 range would be the first major checkpoint along the way.

Base Prediction ($3–$5)

Should ETF inflows continue at their current pace without a major acceleration, XRP likely trades within the consensus band that most analysts cluster around—roughly $3 to $5 by late 2026. Standard Chartered's revised $2.80 target could end up slightly conservative if macro conditions stabilize in the second half, and EGRAG's $4.50 high-confidence level lines up closely with the $3.90 consensus midpoint. This is the range where chart-based projections and institutional forecasts actually agree.

Bearish Prediction ($1–$2)

A breakdown below $1.10—the long-term ascending trendline that has held since 2015—would invalidate EGRAG's bullish structure entirely, and he acknowledges this as a real possibility. Sustained ETF outflows, Bitcoin dropping below $50,000, and the CLARITY Act stalling past midterms could all push XRP back toward the $1.16 low it hit in February. If the trendline breaks, the decade-long pattern EGRAG built his entire projection on would need to start over from scratch.

What's the Way Forward for XRP

XRP needs to clear two levels before any version of EGRAG's projection stays in play. A weekly close above $1.55 would weaken the descending channel that has capped price since the July peak, and a close above $2.20 would invalidate the bearish structure entirely and open the path toward $2.70–$3.60. EGRAG himself puts the odds of clearing $1.55 in the near term at just 35% to 45%, which says a lot about where the short-term risk sits even within his own framework.

Getting past $1.55 is only the first step. Roughly 1.85 billion XRP was accumulated in the $1.76–$1.80 range, and holders who bought there are likely to sell near breakeven, creating heavy overhead supply. The $2.20–$2.30 zone rejected XRP at $2.40 in January and remains the level that separates a range-bound token from a confirmed trend reversal.

EGRAG's framework has held up across three completed cycles since 2014, and his intermediate targets of $4.50 to $13 sit close enough to the analyst consensus that the method deserves serious attention. But $42 would require XRP to carry a market cap larger than the entire crypto market today, and three prior pattern completions don't guarantee a fourth at that scale. For now, $1.55 and $2.20 are the levels that will tell the story.

The analyst who called NVIDIA in 2010 just named his top 10 AI stocks

Wall Street is pouring billions into AI, but most investors are buying the wrong stocks. The analyst who first identified NVIDIA as a buy back in 2010 — before its 28,000% run — has just pinpointed 10 new AI companies he believes could deliver outsized returns from here. One dominates a $100 billion equipment market. Another is solving the single biggest bottleneck holding back AI data centers. A third is a pure-play on an optical networking market set to quadruple. Most investors haven't heard of half these names. Get the free list of all 10 stocks here.

News.Az