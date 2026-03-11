Porsche forecasts higher margins in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

German carmaker Porsche, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, expects its operating margin to rise this year, as it dusts itself off from a turbulent 2025 rocked by profit warnings, tariff costs and the departure of its long-standing CEO.

Porsche said on Wednesday it expects a group operating return on sales in the range of 5.5% to 7.5% in 2026, after collapsing to 1.1% in 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"We are using the current challenges as an opportunity to act even more decisively," said Michael Leiters, who took over at the helm from Volkswagen chief Oliver Blume on January 1.

News.Az