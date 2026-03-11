Russian drone strike in Kharkiv kills two, injures five

A Russian drone struck a civilian business in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, killing two people and wounding five others, local officials reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the casualties on the Telegram messaging app, saying, “Unfortunately, there is preliminary information about two people killed,” News.Az reports.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov added that all five wounded were in serious condition and were receiving urgent medical care. The strike also triggered a fire at the business.

Located just 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, Kharkiv has been a key battleground since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. The city has repeatedly faced air and drone attacks but has resisted early advances by Russian forces.

News.Az