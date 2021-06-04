Azerbaijan GP: Winners of Formula 2 qualifying round announced
The winners of the Formula 2 qualifying round within the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been announced.
Liam Lawson from Hitech Grand Prix became the first, Yuri Vips from the same team qualified second, and Oscar Piastri from Prema Racing showed the third result.
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started in Baku on June 4 and will last until June 6.