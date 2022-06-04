Azerbaijan has great potential in renewable energy sector: TotalEnergies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has great potential in the field of renewable energy, said Regis Agut, Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies in the country.

He made the remarks while speaking at a special session on “"The Path to Zero Emissions: Potential and Opportunities of Green Energy in Karabakh Region" held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city as part of the Baku Energy Week, News.Az reports.

The managing director praised the long-term successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and TotalEnergies.

“Azerbaijan has great potential in the field of renewable energy, which can allow the country to fully meet the growing energy needs,” Agut added.

News.Az