Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss directions of co-op development
Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Co-Chairman of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary Sahil Babayev, who is on a visit to Hungary, met with the Director General of the Office of the President of Hungary Tamás Schanda and Hungarian Minister of Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy, News.az reports.