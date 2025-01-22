Azerbaijan imported about 1.3 million tons of wheat last year
Photo: iStock
During 2024, 1 million 292 thousand 26 tons of wheat worth USD 279 million 681 thousand has been imported to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing State Customs Committee.
This indicator has increased by 9,9% or by 116 thousand 685 tons in terms of volume, however, it is less by 8% or by USD 24.3 million compared to 2023.
During the reporting period, wheat import has been equal to 1.7% of Azerbaijan’s general import.
Note that last year's average price of 1 ton of wheat imported from Russia and Kazakhstan into the country accounts for AZN 368 compared to the proper period of the previous year decreasing by 16.4%.
