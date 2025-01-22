Azerbaijan imported about 1.3 million tons of wheat last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

This indicator has increased by 9,9% or by 116 thousand 685 tons in terms of volume, however, it is less by 8% or by USD 24.3 million compared to 2023.During the reporting period, wheat import has been equal to 1.7% of Azerbaijan’s general import.Note that last year's average price of 1 ton of wheat imported from Russia and Kazakhstan into the country accounts for AZN 368 compared to the proper period of the previous year decreasing by 16.4%.

News.Az