Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan imported about 1.3 million tons of wheat last year

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan imported about 1.3 million tons of wheat last year
Photo: iStock

During 2024, 1 million 292 thousand 26 tons of wheat worth USD 279 million 681 thousand has been imported to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing State Customs Committee.

This indicator has increased by 9,9% or by 116 thousand 685 tons in terms of volume, however, it is less by 8% or by USD 24.3 million compared to 2023.

During the reporting period, wheat import has been equal to 1.7% of Azerbaijan’s general import.

Note that last year's average price of 1 ton of wheat imported from Russia and Kazakhstan into the country accounts for AZN 368 compared to the proper period of the previous year decreasing by 16.4%.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      