Azerbaijan in talks to purchase robots for mine clearance, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is negotiating the purchase of robots for mine clearance, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov told reporters on Thursday.

He noted that the Emergency Situations Ministry continues to work on demining the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The minister said that clearing the liberated territories of mines is not a matter of one day.

"The transferred maps of minefields are inaccurate, so it is difficult to clear these territories of mines. But de-mining continues. By order of the President of Azerbaijan, a de-mining regiment was created. De-mining robots will also be purchased, and negotiations are already underway on this issue. In addition, specially trained dogs are prepared. After clearing these territories from mines, infrastructure will be built, conditions will be created for the development of agriculture. After the creation of the infrastructure, safe living on these lands of the population will be ensured," Heydarov added.

News.Az