Azerbaijan interested in expanding cooperation with UK in renewable energy field

Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with the UK in the field of renewable energy sources, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov told journalists in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Minister Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan, being an oil and gas country, is keen to realize an energy transition.

“Renewable energy sources and energy transition are among topical issues today. Relevant laws have been adopted for this purpose, large-scale projects are currently under implementation. The UK is also an important partner for us in this area. Along with that, bp is our key partner in the oil and gas sector. We want to continue our cooperation in this field,” he added.

The minister also pointed out the high level of cooperation with the European Union in the energy sector.

News.Az