Death toll from Seoul overpass collapse rises to 3

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An aging overpass in Seoul undergoing removal partially collapsed Tuesday, leaving three people dead and three others injured, officials said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Parts of the Seosomun Overpass, located in western Seoul, and other construction debris fell to the ground at 2:32 p.m., killing two men in their 50s and 60s. One of the injured victims was later pronounced dead, raising the death toll to three.

The three surviving injured workers -- men in their 30s, 40s and 50s -- suffered injuries to the waist, head and ribs, officials said.

A total of 13 people were near the site at the time of the collapse, but seven evacuated safely, according to officials.

"Workers had stopped overnight demolition work and entered between the girders for a safety inspection at around 2 p.m. when the girders appear to have collapsed," Lee Jong-woon, an official at the Seodaemun Fire Station, said. Girders are a type of support beam used to help support the structure.

The debris also fell on a nearby railway, prompting the Korea Railroad Corp. to suspend rail operations between Seoul Station and Sinchon Station.

The overpass had been scheduled to be torn down by early next month.

President Lee Jae Myung ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and instructed officials to devise measures to prevent a recurrence, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a release.

Lee also ordered utmost efforts to deal with the aftermath of the accident and treat those injured, she said.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok earlier ordered the full mobilization of equipment and personnel to rescue victims.

Kim said that the Seoul city government, the land ministry and other related agencies should extend full cooperation for rescue efforts while identifying medical facilities capable of accepting victims and swiftly transporting the injured to minimize casualties.

Kim also asked officials to ensure the safety of rescue workers and restrict access to the scene to prevent further casualties.

Later in the day, the Seoul metropolitan government activated its disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters.

News.Az