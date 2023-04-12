Azerbaijan interested in lasting peace in region - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 11, Armenia committed another military provocation on its border with Azerbaijan, which is a major impediment to the peace process, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

Mammadli noted that Armenian armed forces have repeatedly committed provocations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“It is no coincidence that Armenian separatists in Karabakh also continue similar provocations which pose a major obstacle to the signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan. The negotiation process is not going smoothly anyway. As we know, there are many problems caused by Armenia. Furthermore, such provocations hinder the peace process as a whole,” he said.

“Armenia is fully responsible for what happened. The Azerbaijani Army has responded adequately to all Armenian provocations,” he said.

Mammadli stressed that Azerbaijan’s position remains unchanged, and Baku is interested in lasting peace in the region.

News.Az