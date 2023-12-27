Azerbaijan introduces partial changes to administrative-territorial division of some districts in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law “On introducing partial changes to the administrative-territorial division of Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Lachin and Shusha districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” News.Az reports.

According to the changes, the villages of Malibeyli, Yukhari Gushchular and Ashagi Gushchular, which are part of the administrative-territorial division of the Shusha district, will be included in the administrative-territorial division of the Khojaly district.

In addition, the villages of Yukhari Veysyalli and Aghbashli of the Fuzuli district, the village of Yukhari Mazra of the Jabrayil district and the village of Alijan of the Lachin district will be abolished, and their territories will be included in the administrative-territorial division of the Khojavand district.

News.Az