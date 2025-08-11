News.az
Tag:
Eastern Zangezur
Azerbaijan relocates 83 more families to liberated Aghdam city
25 Dec 2025-14:38
Great Return: Sos village welcomes back 21 more families
16 Dec 2025-11:08
Azerbaijan relocates another 29 families to Aghdara's Hasanriz village
22 Sep 2025-15:03
From ruins to renewal: How Azerbaijan revives Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur
16 Sep 2025-14:59
Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar welcomes another group of former IDPs
15 Sep 2025-10:39
Azerbaijan relocates 104 more families to Aghdam’s Khidirli village
27 Aug 2025-12:02
Azerbaijan starts relocating former IDPs to another liberated village
15 Aug 2025-13:14
Azerbaijan starts relocating former IDPs to another village in Khojaly
11 Aug 2025-14:30
Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil welcomes back 53 more families
22 Jul 2025-11:03
Azerbaijan: Liberated Kangarli village welcomes back 43 more families
17 Jul 2025-10:13
