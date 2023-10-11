Azerbaijan Investment Holding's Economic Council and Supervisory Board meet

+ ↺ − 16 px

A regular meeting of the Economic Council and the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding was held, News.az the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

At a joint meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the current situation and prospects in the field of oil and gas production in Azerbaijan were discussed, including the long-term development plans of SOCAR and the oil and gas sector of the country as a whole, forecasts of future production, the status of the project for the reconstruction and modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, additional work required for the implementation of the project, and other current issues.

The meeting heard a report by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and a speech by the Chief Executive Officer of Azerbaijani Investment Holding, Ruslan Alikhanov.

